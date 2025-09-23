Occupiers are gathering assault groups near Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson region, - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian troops are concentrating assault groups near the village of Dachi on the left bank of the Kherson region, trying to seize strategic positions near the Antonivsky Bridge.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the "South" Defense Forces, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this area is extremely important, as the distance between the banks here is only 700-800 meters. If Ukrainian units are pushed out, the enemy will be able to deploy weapons and drones there, which will allow them to control the large Dnipro riverbed and strike at the right bank.

"The enemy is trying its best to conduct assault operations here and take control of our positions, but it is failing," Voloshyn emphasized.

He also said that in the occupied part of Kherson region, Russian troops are completing their rotation and redeploying assault units to intensify attacks. The main goal of the occupiers is to capture the island area and positions near Antonivskyi Bridge, which they storm almost daily.