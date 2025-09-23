Verkhovna Rada registers Bill No. 14057 that could restrict journalists’ work

On September 21, a group of MPs submitted Bill No. 14057 to the Verkhovna Rada, proposing amendments to the Civil Code.

The document strengthens liability for spreading false information, regulates the procedure for refutation, and introduces a number of new restrictions on the media.

In particular, it proposes to automatically deem information false unless confirmed by a court conviction. This would mean journalists could not publish materials about corruption or criminal schemes until trials are concluded — often after years.

"As Bihus.Info noted, if we had to wait for court verdicts before reporting on corruption schemes, you would never have learned about Hladkovskyi’s defense contracts, Shurma’s power plants, Kolyubaiev’s meat, Rozenblat’s drones, or the ‘eggs for 17’ scandal — or anything at all," the outlet wrote.

The bill also introduces a so-called "right to be forgotten," allowing individuals to demand the removal of any information, even if true, if deemed "outdated" or "no longer of public interest." However, the document lacks clear criteria for defining those terms.

Another provision addresses compensation for moral damages: lawsuits could be filed even over value judgments or the "unpleasant tone" of a publication. Journalists warn this could trigger a wave of lawsuits and multi-million claims from figures targeted in investigations.

