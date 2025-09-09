Verkhovna Rada resumes broadcasting its meetings on September 16: Stefanchuk signs resolution

On September 9, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed a resolution to resume broadcasting of plenary sessions of the parliament.

This was reported by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

He welcomed the signing of the document and thanked "for an honest dialog and this decision."

According to Yurchyshyn, the next meeting, scheduled for September 16, should be the first in almost four years to be broadcast on the Rada TV channel and YouTube channel.

"Now it's for sure: they have pushed. Not us. You have pushed it. People with cards, people in the comments, the media community, and everyone who wants to see the Rada more open. This is your victory," Yurchyshyn added.

As a reminder, after the start of the full-scale invasion, live broadcasts of the Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions were suspended for security reasons.

Journalists were also absent from the Rada during the voting, but in May 2024, they were allowed back into the parliament.

Earlier it was reported that on September 4, 2025, the Parliament supported the resumption of broadcasting of the Rada's meetings.