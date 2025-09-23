Trump to criticize UN inaction on Ukraine war at General Assembly, - Rubio

During his speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump plans to criticize the organization for its inaction in ending wars.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"If you look at Russia and Ukraine, there is a war going on. The burden of trying to end it falls on the president. The UN plays no role. If you look at what is happening in Gaza with Hamas and everything that happened there when Israel attacked them, what role does the UN play? None," Rubio said.

According to the U.S. Secretary of State, the United States is asking the UN to step up and play a very important role.

"We have a lot of support, but it looks like China may get in the way of this effort. If they do, the UN will have no role to play. So I think what the president will do is challenge the UN to find its meaning, its purpose and its usefulness as an organization, because it doesn't seem to be doing its job, but it's very good at spending a lot of money," Rubio added.

