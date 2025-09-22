Violations of airspace of sovereign states in Europe are unacceptable - UN

The UN has stated that violations of the airspace of sovereign countries are unacceptable. A series of recent incidents in Europe threatens common security.

This was stated by the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, the Americas Miroslav Jenča at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Yenchy, recent incidents involving Russian aircraft and drones in the airspace of European countries increase risks to regional security.

He recalled the incidents of Russian planes invading Estonia on September 19, and before that, on September 12-13, Russian drones entered the airspace of Poland and Romania.

"This series of recent incidents further underscores the high level of tension that threatens European security as the war in Ukraine continues," the UN said.

He also informed the members of the Security Council that last weekend Russia attacked Ukraine again with drones and missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries.

"The world simply cannot allow this danger to get out of control and for the devastating war in Ukraine to intensify and spread even further," added Jenca.

He called for "a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire to pave the way for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions."

Read more: Russian fighter jets violate security zone of drilling platform in Baltic Sea – Polish Border Guard

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.