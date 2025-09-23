There will be no military solution to war in Ukraine, - Brazilian President Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva believes that there will be no military solution to the war in Ukraine, and the meeting of the US and Russian presidents in Alaska "gave hope for a negotiated settlement."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We all already know that there will be no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The recent meeting in Alaska gave hope for a negotiated solution. We need to pave the way for a realistic solution. This involves taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties," the Brazilian president said during a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Lula da Silva added that the "Friends of Peace" platform initiated by China and Brazil can "promote dialogue and a diplomatic solution to the conflict."

Read more: Ukraine may have to recognize de facto control over occupied territories, but can retake them later – Kellogg