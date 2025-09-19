Ukraine may have to acknowledge occupied territories de facto but can retake them later – Kellogg

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Keith Kellogg urged Ukraine to take a long-term view on the issue of regaining territories temporarily occupied by Russia, stressing that any decision on territorial concessions for peace would be made solely by Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The Telegraph, Censor.NET reports.

Kellogg stated that dictator Putin is a KGB agent.

"He never stopped being one. He does not understand the West. He pretends not to speak English, but that’s not true — we’ve caught him out several times. He is a manipulator. The only thing that can counter this is strength, authority, and power," the general emphasized.

Kellogg was asked whether he agreed with remarks by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who said last week that if Russia conquered Ukraine, it would move on to attack a NATO country. He replied affirmatively.

"Absolutely. We have to look at Putin and Russia as an expansionist state. He wants to rebuild the Russian Empire, just look at history. Give him an inch, and he’ll take a mile. It reminds me of World War II. In 1938 in Munich, Hitler said he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland and we entered World War II. History doesn’t repeat, but it certainly rhymes. That is exactly what is happening with Ukraine. We have to stop him now," Trump’s special envoy said.

In his view, he does not expect dictator Putin to face trial in The Hague for his crimes, but Kellogg said he believes in fair courts.

He also spoke about Trump’s role in peace efforts and dismissed criticism of the U.S. president, who has been nicknamed "TACO" — Trump Always Chickens Out.

"Trump is trying to give diplomacy every chance. When he said he could stop the war in 24 hours, he wanted to leave a legacy. He quickly realized it was harder than expected, personality matters. The Ukrainians are ready for a deal, but Putin is not. He [Putin] is being misled. Unfortunately, he believes he is winning this war, but he is not. So Trump is simply giving him space and time to come to the negotiating table, but the cards are still in our hands," Kellogg explained.

At the same time, when asked whether Ukraine would have to give up part of its territory for a peace deal with Russia, the general stressed that such decisions would be made solely by Ukraine.

"Trump is not trading away Ukrainian land. That mandate belongs to Zelensky. No one else has the right to make such decisions. But let’s be realistic: Donetsk is 65% occupied, Luhansk 98%. Reality has to be acknowledged. De facto is not the same as de jure. Sometimes short-term reality does not align with your long-term goals. Ukraine may have to recognize the occupied territory for now, but in the long run it can be regained. They need to play the long game," Kellogg argued.

General Kellogg described himself as an optimist and said he believes a peace deal can and will be achieved. However, unlike President Trump, the general said he would prefer a ceasefire before detailed peace negotiations.

He was clear about the sequence: "Without a ceasefire it is very hard to achieve peace. The problem is that Putin thinks he is winning, so he will not agree to peace yet. Trump prefers negotiations first. I prefer a ceasefire first, because once it takes hold, it is hard to restart the fighting."

As for Trump’s frustration with the slow pace of peace talks, Kellogg said: "[Trump] is irritated. He thought his personal relationship with Putin would deliver results. Instead, Putin deceived him. Behind closed doors, President Trump is much angrier than in public."

On the next front in this three-year war, Trump’s special envoy added: "Putin will undoubtedly try to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk. The next targets could be the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. But from what we have seen so far, they can only be taken inch by inch, and the losses will be enormous."