Russia is actually losing war in Ukraine. If Putin were winning, he would be in Kyiv, - Kellogg. VIDEO

Russia is not winning on the battlefield, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said at a conference in Kyiv, noting that the American leader asked him this question before the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports.

"Is Russia winning? That's a great question because it was asked to me by President Trump in the Oval Office about six weeks ago. The same question. And I answered it strongly: "Mr President, don't just listen to me. Your Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, is waiting outside. He's standing by the car. Invite him in, ask him about it. He is your chief military advisor," Kellogg said.

He noted that both he and Caine told Trump the same thing - that the Russians were not going to win.

He stressed that Russia is actually losing this war.

"If Putin were winning, he would be in Kyiv, west of the Dnipro, in Odesa, and he would change the government. In fact, Russia is losing this war," Kellogg said.

