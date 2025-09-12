Ukraine must not be forced into territorial concessions to Russia – Bundestag MP Kiesewetter

Ukraine must not give in to pressure from those trying to force it to cede territory and accept a peace dictated by Russia.

Bundestag member and Foreign Affairs Committee member Roderich Kiesewetter said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"President Zelenskyy is increasingly being put, even by some Europeans who met Trump (at the White House – ed.), in a position of blackmail, pressured to submit to Russian diktat. I hope Zelenskyy will not give in… Ukraine must not be forced into territorial concessions," he stressed, warning against a "Munich Agreement 2.0."

According to the German politician, instead of pushing Ukraine into pseudo-negotiations or Russian diktat, it is far more important for Europeans to strengthen military and financial support for the country.

In Kiesewetter’s view, such support could include unblocking frozen Russian assets, supplying Kyiv with long-range precision weapons such as Taurus, and taking responsibility for air defense over parts of Ukraine.

