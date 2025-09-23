Operators of 412th Nemesis Regiment of USF took out two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems worth $50 million. VIDEO

In one of the active sectors of the front, operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the USF detected and struck two Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the unit's channel.

As a result of the strike, one system was destroyed and the other suffered severe damage.

The Tor-M2 is a short-range air defense system used by the enemy as part of layered air defenses to protect troops and facilities from Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones, as well as to shield longer-range S-300 and S-400 systems. Its interception range for aerial targets is up to 15 km. A new unit costs around $25 million.

