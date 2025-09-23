One person killed and another injured in UAV attack in Sumy region

A Russian UAV attacked a car in Sumy region, leaving one person dead and another wounded.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"According to the investigation, at about 6:00 p.m. on September 23, 2025, near the town of Vorozhba in Sumy district, the occupiers struck a car with a drone as it was traveling along the Sumy–Putyvl–Hlukhiv road. The 46-year-old driver died of his injuries, while the 43-year-old passenger was wounded," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia claims to have shot down 69 Ukrainian drones, third of them over Moscow