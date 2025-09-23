ENG
Ukrainian forces liberate 360 km² and encircle 1,000 Russian soldiers this month – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at a meeting with Trump: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have de-occupied 360 square kilometres

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian defenders have liberated 360 square kilometers over the past month.

The head of state said this during a press conference with US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports.

"I will brief Mr President [of the United States] and his team about what is happening on the battlefield. We have good news. Of course, we want to stop the war, and primarily with your [Trump’s] help. And it is good that our soldiers liberated 360 [square] kilometers this month and encircled 1,000 Russian troops. Naturally, we want to carry out a prisoner exchange — thanks to our soldiers, we now have this opportunity. And, of course, we will discuss how to end the war and our security guarantees. There is much to talk about," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the liberation of Ukrainian territory was achieved thanks to the Armed Forces and the PURL program, under which NATO partners purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine

