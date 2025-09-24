Budapest Memorandum has become empty words. Real security guarantees are line that Russia cannot cross, - Zelenskyy

The war in Ukraine has shown that the Budapest Memorandum has in reality become empty words. Ukraine, together with its partners, is building a new security architecture.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The head of state noted the failure of the Budapest Memorandum mission, which was designed to guarantee Ukraine's security in exchange for the abandonment of nuclear weapons. According to him, this document proved that international promises can turn into empty words.

"That is why today, together with the United Kingdom, France and more than 30 countries in our coalition of the willing, we are building a new security architecture. We are counting on the reliable support of the United States," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that real security guarantees must become a line that Russia cannot cross again.