Putin is afraid of face-to-face negotiations with Ukraine and only wants war, - Zelenskyy at UN Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine on ending the war.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Russian representative is present here, but, of course, he is not the one who makes the real decisions. This man is afraid to sit face to face with Ukraine and the world and openly admit that he only wants war. Instead, Putin sends delegates who cannot and do not want to stop the bloodshed, and when he appears abroad, in Beijing or elsewhere, it is only to buy time for killings, pretending to seek diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia kills Ukrainians every day, destroys Ukrainian cities, and shows no signs of ever returning to the principles of the UN Charter.

Zelenskyy said he also discussed "several good ideas" with the US president on how to achieve peace and hopes they will work. "I am grateful for this meeting, and we expect that America's actions will push Russia towards peace," he said.

According to the president, Ukraine is currently building a new security architecture together with the United Kingdom, France, and more than 30 countries in the "Coalition of the Willing."

"If we could strengthen our airspace with a joint system that would block Russian missiles and drones, it would force Russia to stop its air attacks, because everything could be blocked, and Putin would be forced to sit here or in another respectable place and seek the truth on the ground. If there is no war in the sky, Russia cannot continue to fight on the ground," Zelenskyy emphasized.

