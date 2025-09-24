All European countries face destabilization from Russia, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that recent violations of airspace in Europe are proof that all European nations also face threats of destabilization from Russia

"We are isolating ourselves. Disagreements are growing, and this is disrupting the world order. The world is collapsing, and this is stopping our collective ability to resolve the major conflicts of our time and preventing us from solving global problems," he said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to the French leader, the UN "cannot be replaced."

"That is why those who are its harshest critics are also those who want to change the rules of the game, because they want to dominate. And these are people who do not want the common good to prevail. They want to serve their own interests," Macron added.

