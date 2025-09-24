761 12
Russia’s invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable, - Hegseth
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that Russia's invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable.
He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Important call yesterday with my Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur. The Russian incursion into NATO airspace is unacceptable," the message says.
The Pentagon stands in solidarity with Estonia and highly appreciates the quick and decisive response of the allies, Hegseth added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password