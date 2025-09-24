Russia’s invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable, - Hegseth

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that Russia's invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Important call yesterday with my Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur. The Russian incursion into NATO airspace is unacceptable," the message says.

The Pentagon stands in solidarity with Estonia and highly appreciates the quick and decisive response of the allies, Hegseth added.

Read more: All European countries face destabilization from Russia, - Macron