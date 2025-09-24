ENG
Russia’s invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable, - Hegseth

Hegseth called Russia’s invasion of NATO airspace unacceptable

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that Russia's invasion of NATO airspace is unacceptable.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Important call yesterday with my Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur. The Russian incursion into NATO airspace is unacceptable," the message says.

The Pentagon stands in solidarity with Estonia and highly appreciates the quick and decisive response of the allies, Hegseth added.

