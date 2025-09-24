Ukraine can compensate for lack of resources and inflict disproportionate losses on Russia only by implementing military innovations - Zaluzhnyi

The minimum program for Ukraine's survival today is to deprive Russia of the opportunity to impose its conditions through war.

This was stated by the Ambassador to Great Britain and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

"The state's stability in the conditions of such a war of attrition completely depends on the situation on the front, despite the fact that the forms and methods of combat operations have changed radically. In turn, the situation on the front depends on many factors, and the most important one is the development of technologies that change daily with an obvious trend.

As a result, the rapid mastery of these technologies, their practical testing and scaling will allow us to adapt to new conditions and get out of the described positional deadlock before our enemies do," Zaluzhny emphasized.

According to him, only by introducing military innovations can Ukraine compensate for the traditional lack of resources and inflict disproportionate losses on Russia.

Zaluzhny explained that today the general picture of hostilities is based on the fact that a large concentration of people, even in defense, is absolutely impossible.

"Any increase in the number of personnel in positions will instantly lead to their destruction by FPV or artillery strikes, which will be supplemented by UAVs. Therefore, defense is built by dispersing positions and occupying them by relatively small groups, which are forced to act autonomously for a certain time in truly extremely difficult conditions," he explained.

The former commander-in-chief emphasized that the positional deadlock does exist, it has characteristic features, but there is a steady tendency to break out of it, especially from Russia.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi is leader of Ukrainians’ trust, Zelenskyy is in second place

"Probably, until a way is found to get out of this corner, having enough human resources to "fall asleep" our positions and "infiltration", Russia will continue to physically exhaust our troops, combining assaults with the task of maximum losses.

In its strategy of "war of attrition", such defeats are deliberately allowed: combat operations are designed to ensure a level of losses that become unacceptable for us, and at the same time maintain constant social tension, in particular through increased mobilization measures. As a result, such systematic depletion of forces and resources will sooner or later result in a complete "burnout" of the defending forces.

A possible way out of the impasse is precisely on the battlefield, Russia also sees in clearing the "near sky", which is used by tactical-level UAVs.

All of the above encourages us, first of all, to look for ways to counter tactical-level UAVs in order to preserve the lives and health of those servicemen who perform tasks both on the front line and beyond," he added.

"While Russia uses technology and bombards our positions with more and more living people, imposing such tactics on us, we need another way - to find a reliable tool to deter the lethal force of new weapons," Zaluzhnyi concluded.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi refused Yermak and did not join Zelenskyy’s team, - Guardian