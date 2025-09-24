By seizing technological initiative, it is possible to render war operationally meaningless for Russia, - Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine must seize and maintain technological initiative on the battlefield. This requires solving a number of key issues at the state level.

This is what Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ambassador to the United Kingdom, writes about in an article for ZN.ua, as reported by Censor.NET.

What needs to be done?

To achieve this goal, Zaluzhnyi noted, it is necessary:

To develop a clear strategy and mechanisms for addressing the issue of advanced defence technology development at the national level. Using the example of nuclear energy development, this strategy should encompass a state approach to scientific support, production and operation of such technologies, with a clear definition of each entity's responsibilities. This should be preceded by the formation of a separate state research programme specifically in the field of advanced defence technologies. To mobilise the necessary number of specialists, primarily in the field of software solutions, required for the development, implementation, integration and further support of such solutions. Of course, the situation is complicated by the war, but most of the specialists mentioned are already in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, of course, could deepen our scientific potential. To solve the problem of access to microprocessors (chips). This issue appears to be the most difficult because it creates significant geopolitical risks for ensuring the stability and openness of markets for the supply of critically important components, as key production capacities remain concentrated in a limited number of geographical regions — mainly in China, Taiwan and the United States. To take advantage of already available exports of defence technologies to form, first and foremost, security alliances and use the technological and scientific capabilities of future partners. To ensure complete scientific and technological isolation of Russia. At the same time, focus on using the scientific and research potential of the West, in particular those institutions that have unique capabilities, such as CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research).

The former head emphasised that Ukraine's advantage lies in its people, who not only stopped the enemy but have already turned the country into a centre of innovation on the battlefield.

"It follows that innovation must underpin a strategy of sustained resistance in an era that may bring not continuous war but continuous hostility. That strategy will allow us to survive, adapt and prevail without illusions, rendering the conflict operationally meaningless for Russia.

To achieve this, it is crucial to seize and then hold the technological initiative, forcing Russia to react, absorb pressure and defend itself," he concluded.

