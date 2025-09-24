Bolton criticised Rubio for his excuses regarding sanctions against Russia: "Total nonsense. That’s what Putin is counting on"

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton sharply criticised Secretary of State Marco Rubio's arguments explaining the delay in imposing new sanctions against Russia.

Bolton called Rubio's statements that sanctions would allegedly diminish the US's role as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv "total nonsense."

"Saying we‘re going to wait for the Europeans (for the synchronised imposition of energy sanctions – ed.) is like saying we‘re going to wait for Godot (reference to Samuel Beckett's absurdist play - ed.). They‘re not going to provide it. And if we don‘t provide it, the war in Ukraine will continue to move slowly and at a high cost in Russia‘s favor. That‘s what Putin is counting on," Bolton said.

He also recalled that after the summit in Alaska, Vladimir Putin "acted like he‘s had a free hand." According to Bolton, this perception of the situation remains unchanged today.

As a reminder, Rubio stated on NBC News that imposing sanctions against Moscow could limit Washington's role as a mediator in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

