Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones: woman died, elderly couple were injured
Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the occupiers struck the Vasylivka district, killing a 68-year-old woman. The occupiers attacked a private house, damaging it.
"In the Polohy district, an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured in an attack by an enemy FPV drone. Medics are providing the injured with all necessary assistance," the RMA added.
