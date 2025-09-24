Living in safety is fundamental right of Ukraine, so it is important that it resists Russia - Macron at UN

Russian aggression is a challenge for the whole world. Living in security and not being afraid that Russia will attack again is a fundamental right of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, French President Emmanuel Macron stated this in his speech at the high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Russian aggression is not a problem of Europe, but a problem of all of us here. Russian aggression raises the eternal question of the authority of law against the law of force, of freedom against imperialism. Ukraine did not want war. It wants peace. France also wants peace. Europeans want peace, the United States of America want peace," he noted.

Macron emphasized that this is a fundamental right of Ukraine - to live in security and no longer be afraid that Russia will attack it again.

"That is why it is so important that Ukraine resists Russia and achieves a peace that will not allow its territories, children, wealth, and future to be taken away from it again. That is why France, together with Great Britain, has created a coalition of volunteers from 35 countries to provide Ukraine with vital long-term security guarantees," the French president added.

