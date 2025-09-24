ENG
News Search of Valerii Kondratiuk’s home
SBI came to search home of former FIS head Kondratiuk, - sources

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at the home of former Foreign Intelligence Service head Kondratiuk

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation came to the house of the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Valerii Kondratiuk.

This was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET informs.

According to the interlocutors, Kondratiuk was not at home.

The details of the case in relation to which the searches were conducted are currently unknown.

To recap, Kondratiuk was the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service from June 2020 to July 2021.

