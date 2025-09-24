SBI came to search home of former FIS head Kondratiuk, - sources

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation came to the house of the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Valerii Kondratiuk.

This was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET informs.

According to the interlocutors, Kondratiuk was not at home.

The details of the case in relation to which the searches were conducted are currently unknown.

To recap, Kondratiuk was the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service from June 2020 to July 2021.

Watch more: Former DIU Head Kondratiuk on undermining of Nord Stream: For obvious reasons, Ukraine will never take responsibility for this operation. VIDEO