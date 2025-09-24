DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace: Over 11,800 UAVs worth 416 million UAH already delivered. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has successfully introduced the unique digital system DOT-Chain Defence — a weapons marketplace for the military.

The Defence Ministry reported this, according to Censor.NET.

According to the report, this decision by the Defence Ministry removed excessive bureaucracy in procurement and gave brigades genuine autonomy: service members can choose the UAVs they need in just a few clicks, without lengthy approvals or paperwork.

Financial, legal, and logistics issues are handled by the Defence Procurement Agency, which has reduced delivery times from months to weeks. The record is just five days.

The pilot stage, with a budget of 600 million hryvnias, has already demonstrated strong potential: since July 31, 12 brigades have received over 11,800 UAVs worth 416 million hryvnias.

The Defence Ministry added that work is ongoing to expand the range of equipment and involve additional units.

The Defence Ministry is introducing elements of decentralization in supply and making procurement simple, fast, and convenient.