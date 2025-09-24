Kazakhstan is ready to provide venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia at highest level - Tokaev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev said that he is in favor of starting direct negotiations at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia.

This is reported by Tengrinews.kz

"Kazakhstan is not a mediator in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and does not see itself as such. In my opinion, both sides can engage in a dialogue on all controversial issues on a bilateral basis and at different levels," he said.

Tokaev believes that the negotiations should continue.

"If the leaders of Russia and Ukraine wish to come to Kazakhstan, we will provide all the necessary services to ensure successful negotiations," the Kazakh leader added.

At the same time, he noted that "hoping for a practical result in the context of continuing hostilities without a ceasefire, with disagreements on all major issues on the agenda is, frankly, an unrealistic approach."

"Summarizing, I can firmly say: we are in favor of starting direct negotiations at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia, but preliminary work is needed to reach an understanding," Tokaev said, adding that Kazakhstan is ready to provide a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its partners had repeatedly offered Russian dictator Putin talks at the level of leaders, including in Kazakhstan.