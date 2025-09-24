EU may raise tariffs on Russian oil without unanimous vote - European Commission

The European Union may increase tariffs on Russian oil imports by a qualified majority decision, not by unanimous vote.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Olaf Hill, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I confirm that this is not part of the 19th sanctions package, as sanctions are adopted unanimously. Any proposal for tariffs on Russian oil will be adopted by a qualified majority as a trade-related measure. I cannot provide more details now. In due course, we will provide what we have in mind on this," Hill said.

He emphasized that reducing dependence on Russian energy is a geostrategic priority for the EU. In this context, the EU member states are discussing the European Commission's proposals for the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on the use of ports through which Russian liquefied natural gas is supplied.

"During her press availability with President Trump, President von der Leyen mentioned additional steps that we intend to take. She talked about sanctions against ports where LNG comes from. This is part of the 19th package. She also said that we want to increase tariffs on oil imports from Russia," the European Commission spokesman added.