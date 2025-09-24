Zelenskyy to address UN General Assembly in New York at 16:15 - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24 at 9:15 a.m. local time (16:15 a.m. Kyiv time).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

After the speech, Zelenskyy will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Secretary General of the Organization of American States Albert Ramdin, President João Laurenço of Angola, and President Jose Mulino of Panama.

In addition, the Head of State will have talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and take part in the Fifth Summit of the International Crimean Platform. He is also scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Zelenskyy will also talk to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, representatives of US Jewish organizations, executives of leading US companies, and representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States.