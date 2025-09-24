Zelenskyy to urge European allies to step up support for Ukraine in UN address

On the second day of the UN General Assembly’s annual session in New York on September 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will call on the international community to step up support for Ukraine.

Reuters reported this, according to Censor.NET.

In his address, the Ukrainian president also intends to urge the United States to maintain pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader will take part in the General Assembly’s general debate at 9:15 a.m. local time (around 4:15 p.m. Kyiv time).

After his speech, he will hold a series of meetings, including with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

