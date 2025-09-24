Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands have learned to kill professionally with drones due to Russia’s war

Drone Industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his speech at the UN General Assembly’s general debate, stressed the sweeping changes brought about by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, drones were once affordable only for the most powerful countries, as they were expensive and complex to operate. Today, tens of thousands of people have already learned to use them for killing.

"Now tens of thousands of people have learned how to kill professionally with drones. Stopping them is much harder than stopping knives or even bombs. This is what Russia has done with its war. In the past, only the most powerful states could afford drones — they were expensive and complex. Now even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometers, changing geography itself," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He stressed that this transformation poses a global threat and requires the attention of the international community.

