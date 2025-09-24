Security guarantees are provided only by strong alliances and own weapons, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "no one but ourselves can guarantee our security." However, only with strong alliances, partners and weapons.

He said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

"No one but ourselves can guarantee our security. Guarantees are provided only by strong alliances, strong partners and our own weapons," the Head of State said.

He noted that "international law only works if you have influential friends who are willing to stand up for you."

"There are no security guarantees except for friends and weapons. No Ukrainian chose this reality," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also added that "Ukrainians are a peaceful people and want to live freely in an independent country."

"The 21st century is almost no different from the past: a people who want peace must work on weapons. This is not normal, but this is the reality - weapons decide who will survive... Ukrainians did not choose this reality, they are a peaceful people and want to live freely in an independent country. That is why Ukraine invests in defense. For many nations, there is no other way out," the President said.

