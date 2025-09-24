Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000–3,000 kilometres – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the production of drones that help repel Russian attacks and about arms exports.

He said this during his address at the UN General Assembly’s general debate, Censor.NET reports.

"We do not have those long, heavy missiles that dictators like to show off on parade, but we do have drones capable of flying two to three thousand kilometres. We simply had no other choice, we had to protect our lives. We decided to open up arms exports. These are powerful systems, battle-tested in real conditions when all international institutions failed. You don’t need to start from scratch, we are ready to share what has already proven its effectiveness in actual defence," the president said.

Zelenskyy also warned about the dangerous accessibility of kamikaze drones and called for new international rules, including on the use of AI in weaponry.

"Ten years ago, no one could have imagined drones that can create dead zones tens of kilometres wide where nothing moves. It won’t be long before drones that shoot each other down and autonomously attack critical infrastructure, entirely without human involvement, appear.

"Nobody but ourselves can guarantee our security. But that is possible only with strong alliances, partners and weapons. This century is hardly different from the last: a people who want peace must also work on armament. It is not normal, but it is the reality — weapons decide who survives," Zelenskyy added.

