Zelenskyy: World should regulate use of AI

During the general debate of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to establish global rules for the use of artificial intelligence in weapons.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said: "We need global rules on where artificial intelligence can be used in different types of weapons."

The Head of State emphasized that this issue was as urgent as the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"This is as urgent as stopping the spread of nuclear weapons. We need to restore international cooperation," Zelenskyy added.

He expressed concern that such technologies could soon be in the hands of terrorist organizations or criminal cartels.

According to the President, the lack of clear rules for the use of AI in the military sphere poses a serious threat to global security.

"It won't take long for drones to appear that will be able to shoot down each other or attack critical infrastructure completely autonomously, without human intervention. The only exceptions will be those who will control the artificial intelligence system," the head of state emphasized.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump called on all countries to permanently stop developing biological weapons. He also noted that artificial intelligence could pose a huge threat to humanity.