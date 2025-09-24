Russia continues to drag out war and refuses to cease fire, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the aggressor country Russia refuses to cease fire and negotiate with Ukraine.

The head of state said this during a speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that as long as "Russia's war against Ukraine continues, people will still die every week." He addressed the UN General Assembly members.

"Will Russia finance this war through trade with you? Will the stolen children be returned? Will the hostages and prisoners of war be released? It depends on you. Russia has abducted thousands of Ukrainian children and we have brought some of them back, and I thank everyone who helped, but how long will it take to bring them all home? Together we can change a lot. We are doing everything to make sure that Europe really helps, and we are counting on the United States. Don't stay silent while Russia continues to drag out this war and refuses to implement a ceasefire. Please speak out and condemn this, please join us in defending lives and international law and order. People are waiting for action," Zelenskyy emphasized.

