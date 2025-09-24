Russia continues shelling near ZNPP due to weakness of international institutions, - Zelenskyy

During his speech at the UN General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned another blackout at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He said that Russia continues shelling near the plant due to the weakness of international institutions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"A year ago, I warned the world about the risks of a radiation accident, in particular because of Russia's occupation of our ZNPP. However, nothing has changed. Yesterday the plant suffered another blackout. And Russia does not stop shelling, even near the plant itself. Because the international institutions are so weak, the madness continues," the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that on Tuesday, September 23, the tenth blackout occurred at Zaporizhzhia NPP since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the plant.

