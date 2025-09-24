Explosions in Tuapse: Russian port attacked by naval drones

Explosions occurred near the port of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, as a result of a drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Tuapse municipal district Sergey Boyko, who called on people to leave the coastal strip, Censor.NET reports.

According to eyewitnesses, explosions and machine gun fire were heard in the city, and communication interruptions were also reported.

The port in Tuapse is one of Russia's key transportation hubs: it is used to export oil, coal, fertilizers, metal products, and grain. Russian officials have not yet commented on the situation.

