Rubio urges Russia to take "significant steps" to end war in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, conveyed President Donald Trump’s call for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
This was reported by State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, Censor.NET said, citing European Pravda.
During the meeting with Lavrov, Rubio "reiterated President Trump’s call to stop the killings and the need for Moscow to take significant steps toward a lasting resolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine," it was noted.
The meeting between the Russian and U.S. foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly behind closed doors and lasted less than an hour.
