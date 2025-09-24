Rubio and Lavrov’s teams held meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the delegations of Russia and the United States, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Mark Rubio, met.

This was written by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports.

She published photos of the meeting and signed them: "Meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States. Faces and reverse side of the official photo session".

Read more: Zelenskyy to urge European allies to step up support for Ukraine in UN address