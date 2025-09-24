Zelenskyy and Panamanian President Mulino discuss sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the president’s Telegram channel.

They discussed the importance of sanctions targeting Russia’s "shadow fleet."

Zelenskyy noted that Panama has already deregistered more than 200 Russian tankers, including those deemed unsafe to operate.

"We also discussed joining efforts to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Ukraine is preparing a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and Panama’s support for it will be important to us. I thank Panama for supporting all pro-Ukraine resolutions at the UN, our people and especially our children. We value Panama’s steps that restrict the capabilities of Russia’s shadow fleet," the president said.

