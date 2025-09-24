Zelenskyy: Europe should help Moldova resist Russia’s influence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Union to more actively support Moldova amid Russia's attempts to draw it into its sphere of influence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

Zelenskyy compared the Kremlin's current actions to what Iran once did to Lebanon and emphasized that the world's response to Russia's steps was again insufficient. The President reminded that Europe has already "lost" Georgia and Belarus, which became dependent on Russia, and cannot allow this scenario to happen again with Moldova.

"For Europe, supporting Moldova's stability is not expensive - but its absence would be much more expensive. That is why the EU must help Moldova now - with funding and energy support, not just words or political gestures," Zelenskyy emphasized.

To recap, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that if pro-Russian forces win the elections in Moldova, the country will become a springboard for an attack on Odesa region.

Earlier it was reported that Russia has prepared a strategy to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, which will be held on September 28. The Kremlin's plan involves recruiting Moldovans abroad to vote, organizing protests, using compromising materials against officials, and a large-scale disinformation campaign on social media.