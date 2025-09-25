ENG
News Ukraine and Syria have resumed diplomatic relations
Ukraine and Syria sign communiqué on restoration of diplomatic relations, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Ahmed al-Sharaa

On 24 September, Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

"We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability. During the negotiations, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and I also discussed in detail promising areas for cooperation, security threats to both countries, and the importance of countering them. We agreed to build relations based on mutual respect and trust," Zelenskyy said.

