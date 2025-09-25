Russians strike railway lines in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions

Photo: Телеграм-канал віце-прем’єр-міністра Олексія Кулеби

As a result of hostile shelling in the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, some areas are without power.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET.

"All passengers and crews of trains No. 54/254 Odesa - Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, No. 8/7 Odesa - Kharkiv are currently in shelters, and according to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Trains No. 51/52 Zaporizhzhia-Odesa and No. 148/147 Kyiv-Odesa are also expected to travel along the same route shortly. We are sending reserve locomotives to all de-energised sections and assessing the damage as the shelling ends. There will be delays for these trains, but we will get everyone there as usual," the statement said.

