At night, enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

On the night of 25 September, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region. Energy facilities were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia RMA.

"Part of the city was left without power and train traffic was suspended, but as of now, power supply and train traffic have been restored.

There have been no reports of damage to residential buildings and, fortunately, no casualties," the report said.

Rescue workers extinguished the fire by 5:30 a.m. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

