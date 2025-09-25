Enemy carried out another attack on Kirovohrad region: targeting infrastructure, damaging residential buildings

On the night of 25 September, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

Last night, the enemy carried out another drone attack on an infrastructure facility, damaging several residential buildings and partially cutting off power to three settlements. There were no casualties, and all services are working to eliminate the consequences.

