Since evening, enemy has been attacking Chernihiv region: more than 60 attacks have been recorded, damaging houses and infrastructure. PHOTOS

Yesterday evening and this morning, Russian troops attacked more than 20 settlements in the Chernihiv region using MLRS and attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus.

Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, and Nizhyn districts were the most affected.

In Semenivka, almost 40 MLRS arrivals were recorded. People's homes and outbuildings were damaged. Fires broke out at the places of arrival - thanks to the firefighters for their work. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

A fire broke out in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district as a result of a UAV drop, destroying a residential building.

In the morning, the Nizhyn district came under attack from drone attacks again. An infrastructure facility was hit. Some communities in the Nizhyn district have no electricity supply.

There were also hits in Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts.

