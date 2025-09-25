Consequences of Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region: fire broke out at critical infrastructure facility. PHOTOS
On the night of 25 September, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region with drones.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of the Russian shelling, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.
No one was injured.
Earlier, the Vinnytsia RMA said that part of the city was de-energised and train traffic was stopped.
