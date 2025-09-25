Enemy avoids frontal attacks and tries to maneuver in Siversk direction - 11th Army Corps

Russian troops are using tactics of detours and infiltrations in the direction of Siversk, avoiding direct confrontation. The latest massive attack using armored vehicles was aimed at gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the city and creating a bridgehead for further actions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the air of the My-Ukraine TV channel by Dmitry Zaporozhets, spokesman for the 11th Army Corps.

"We do not see any frontal assaults at the moment. Most likely, the assault, which was the last use of armored vehicles on September 9, was an assault to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Siversk, and there it is already possible to conduct some detour maneuvers and carry out in order not to engage in frontal attacks," Zaporozhets noted.

According to him, the Russians are currently pressing towards the settlements of Serebrianka and Dronivka in order to bypass the city from the northern side.

"If we take the southern part of the city, we are actively destroying the enemy there and his advances there, if any, are minimal. In general, with the decrease in the number of "green" in the southern part of the city, the enemy is not as active there as in the northern part, because there are green spaces that are not affected by autumn. And therefore the enemy is still trying, given that he has more personnel to wipe out, he will continue to try to bypass our positions, including without engaging in battles, in order to, let's say, emerge somewhere in our rear, in order to conduct, including some sabotage and reconnaissance activities," he concluded.

