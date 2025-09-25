Ruscists attack Chernihiv’s critical infrastructure, residents urged to stock up on drinking water
Russian forces are attacking critical infrastructure in Chernihiv.
The head of the Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy is targeting the city’s critical infrastructure facilities," the statement said.
At the same time, Chernihivvodokanal municipal utility urged residents to stock up on drinking water.
