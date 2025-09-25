ENG
Ruscists attack Chernihiv’s critical infrastructure, residents urged to stock up on drinking water

Russia targets Chernihiv infrastructure: What is known

Russian forces are attacking critical infrastructure in Chernihiv.

The head of the Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy is targeting the city’s critical infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

At the same time, Chernihivvodokanal municipal utility urged residents to stock up on drinking water.

shoot out (14859) Chernihiv (163) Chernihivska region (240) Chernihivskyy district (51)
