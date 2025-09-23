Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv district: some communities are without power. PHOTO

The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, last night, enemy drones in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community damaged the buildings of a non-operational enterprise, a house of culture, several shops, a paramedic and midwifery station, a starostat, and an ordinary residential building.

It is also noted that in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district, the enemy targeted infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, there is damage, which is why there are power outages in some communities in the district," the head of the region said.

Read more: Russian drone attack damages transport infrastructure in Chernihiv







In total, 25 settlements in three districts were under attack by the aggressor.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had hit Chernihiv with drones and attacked a critical infrastructure facility.