Ukraine to establish export platforms in US, Europe and Middle East – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will open the export of its new technologies, but only to countries it can rely on. Export platforms will be established in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, citing the presidential press service, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting in New York with representatives of leading U.S. companies.

He noted that one of the main focuses of the meeting was preparing for the winter amid intensified Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy stressed that strengthening air defense remains the top priority, and Ukraine received positive signals from the U.S. president and his administration during their September 23 meeting. He added that Ukraine has strong drone production and more than 300 technology companies.

"I believe this is a new direction for our business and economy in the future. Around 30 major companies are ready to become partners. And I think that this year we will open the export of our new technologies only to countries we can rely on, not to enemies and not to those closely tied to them," Zelenskyy said.

The president said Ukraine will set up export platforms in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, and has already received a similar proposal from an African country.

In addition, the meeting also explored opportunities to boost investment by U.S. companies in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said preparations are underway for Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko’s visit to the United States for more in-depth talks with businesses, institutions, and companies.