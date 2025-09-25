Rutte after meeting with Zelenskyy: NATO support to Ukraine continues to flow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured afterward that NATO will continue to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Rutte wrote about this on social media platform X.

"Good meeting yesterday with President Zelenskyy and his excellent team. NATO support for Ukraine continues to flow - including crucial American weapons and supplies funded by NATO allies," the statement said.

Rutte added that close cooperation continues to "ensure Ukraine can defend itself while we work toward ending the war and establishing a lasting peace."

