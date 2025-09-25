Russian Italmass drones strike Sumy four times, damaging enterprises and residential buildings

Four explosions were recorded in Sumy as a result of strikes by Russian Italmass kamikaze drones.

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported this, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, two drones hit the premises of a private company, another struck a residential area, shattering 27 windows, and one explosion occurred near a municipal enterprise of the city council.

Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties. Emergency and rescue services are currently operating at the sites.

